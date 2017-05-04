Arraignment for parents charged with 2-year-old's opiate overdose

The two parents charged in connection to their 2-year-old son's opiate overdose appeared for arraignment Thursday morning at Akron Municipal Court.

Akron police say 27-year-old Randy Boggs II and 21-year-old Catelynn Smiley were arrested after their 2-year-old child overdosed on a synthetic opiate. They were charged with felony child endangering.

The incident occurred on March 7 at around 1 a.m. According to police. the toddler was found unresponsive by the boy's father at their house in the 500 block of Britain Road.

The 2-year-old boy recovered after the overdose.

