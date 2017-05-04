Cleveland police investigating homicide after man found near crashed car

Police are investigating a shooting that turned fatal, which occurred near the intersection of East 131st Street and Caine Avenue on April 29.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded overnight on April 29 for a reported shooting. Officers found 23-year-old Jermaine Cottrell, Jr. on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was lying next to a vehicle that crashed into a building. A woman was on the scene assisting him.

During the investigation, police discovered that a Cottrell was in the vehicle when one of his passengers started shooting from the car at an unknown black male. He was also returning fire at the car. Police say the woman was inside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting, along with another man known as "Butter." He fled from the scene before police arrived.

Cottrell was taken to University Hospital and was pronounced dead days later on May 2.

There have been no arrests made at this time. Police are continuing their investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.