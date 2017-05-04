Sentencing scheduled for serial rapist charged with attacking 4 women

A serial rapist will be sentenced Thursday morning in a Cleveland courtroom on new charges of raping four women between 1995 and 2000.

Nathan Ford, a former Lake County probation officer, was charged with raping four different women; one in 1995, one in 1998, and two in 2000.

Police say Ford kidnapped three of the victims off the street using a gun or choking them into submission. He also attacked one of the victim's in a bathroom at Cleveland State University.

Ford is already serving a 113-year prison sentence in the Trumbull Correctional Institution after pleading guilty in 2006 for raping eight other women. Ford denies responsibility for the crimes because he says he has "irresistible impulses" caused by a brain disease.

DNA evidence from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative helped indict Ford on the newest charges.

