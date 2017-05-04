7 must-watch plays from the Cavs game 2 win vs. the Raptors - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

7 must-watch plays from the Cavs game 2 win vs. the Raptors

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Wednesday night the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103 to give the Cavs a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Here are seven must-watch plays from the game:

LeBron James is 2nd on the All-Time Playoff scoring list, Michael Jordan has the top spot.

Kyrie Irving with the steal leads to a LeBron dunk.

Quick passes lead to a Irving 3.

Three defenders try to defend Irving in the paint, this leads to an open Iman Shumpert.

Shumpert gets up on this alley-oop.

Kyle Korver is at least five feet behind the three-point line.

LeBron dunks will never get old.

