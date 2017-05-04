Plumbers preparing for heavy rain

With rain expected throughout the weekend, local plumbers are keeping busy making sure neighbors homes don't flood. Local plumbers tell Cleveland 19 they are already getting a lot of phone calls from people saying their pumps are broken. Plumbers want us to keep these tips in mind if you have a sump pump.

Look out for water levels being high and your pump not kicking on

Listen to see if your sump pump is turning on and off in a short amount of time

Cleveland 19 will be working with local plumbers throughout Thursday to see how they are helping neighbors keep their homes from the threat of flooding.

