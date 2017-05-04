Police, FBI investigating 2 Wednesday bank robberies

Several local police departments and the FBI are investigating two bank robberies that occurred Wednesday, both a separate Fifth Third banks.

According to the FBI, a suspect walked into a Lakewood Fifth Third bank located in the 14800 block of Madison Avenue. The man presented a note to the teller demanding money. The teller obeyed the robber's command. He was able to escape without being noticed. The FBI sais they believe the same man is connected to two other recent bank robberies at the Key Bank on Fulton Avenue on April 27 and at a PNC bank on West 25th Street on May 2.

The second robbery occurred Wednesday after at approximately 4:05 p.m. A black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and slim, walked into the Fifth Third bank in Garfield Heights in the 9300 block of Vista Way. The suspect handed the teller a note that demanded money from the bank. Once the suspect received the money, he fled the bank on foot.

Police and the FBI have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. If anybody has information regarding either incident, please contact the police.

