Kid Rock performing in Canton in August

Kid Rock will perform in the Concert for Legends in the new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Tickets can be purchased at this link. Prices range from $45-$230.

Toby Keith will also perform at the concert.

The Hall of Fame game is scheduled for Aug. 3. The game will be between the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.