University of Akron goes tobacco-free in July

On July 1 the University of Akron will become a tobacco-free campus. This means anything with tobacco or nicotine in it will not be allowed.

Electronic cigarettes will not be allowed on campus as well. This rule goes for students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors.

You are also not allowed to smoke in your car on campus. According to a press release from the school all tobacco industry and related company sponsorship or promotion of any event or activity affiliated with the school is prohibited.

