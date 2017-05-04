LeBron on Boston baseball racism incident: 'It's not great for sports. It's not great for society'

During Wednesday night's post-game press conference, Lebron James was asked his thoughts on the recent incident that occurred in Boston during a baseball game between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

On Monday night, Adam Jones, a black Baltimore Orioles outfielder, said he was taunted with racial slurs by fans at Fenway Park. He also said a fan threw a bag of peanuts at him. This was not the first time he was heckled in Boston, according to Jones. Since the incident, officials and players from the Red Sox and across Major League Baseball apologized. Fans even gave Jones a standing ovation during Tuesday night's game for standing against ovation.

Lebron said he doesn't ever recall hearing any racist remarks directed towards him when he has played in Boston. He commended Jones' teammates and opponents that stood up against the slurs.

"I think, for us, the people who have opportunities to have a voice and the people who have an opportunity to have some play on the youth that's coming up, we have to lead them the best way we can," Lebron said.

LeBron has not been shy when it comes to public issues. He provided public endorsement for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and an "I can't breathe" shirt during warmups to show recognition towards the death of Eric Garner, who was killed during an incident with NYPD.

