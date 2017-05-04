Ranking says the Browns have a better draft class than the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns had a better draft than the Pittsburgh Steelers according to NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.

Zierlein made his rankings by looking at team need, players available at time of selection and his own assessments.

The Browns ranked 8th on his list. The analyst was happy the Browns ended up with three first round picks, he also likes the upside of David Njoku.

Zierlein adds 3rd round pick Larry Ogunjobi and 6th round pick Caleb Brantley could be long-time starters.

The Steelers ranked 17th on his list. For a full look at his rankings click this link.

