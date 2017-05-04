'Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!!', J.R. Smith shares awesome news

Two weeks after her first bottle feeding, J.R. Smith shared more great news about his 5-month-old daughter.

Dakota Smith is 122 days old and she now weighs six pounds two ounces.

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 4, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Our baby has made it to 6 lbs today!!! #mykotabear #kotastrong #daddysgirl -- Smith posted on Instagram Thursday morning.

The shooting guard shared the news before he joined the rest of the team to leave for Toronto.

Smith's wife gave birth to his newborn daughter Jan. 2. She was five months early and weighed only one pound.

The Cavs are up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Game 3 against the Raptors is Friday at 7 p.m. You can catch the game on ESPN or Fox Sports Ohio.

More on Cleveland 19

'That's my 1st priority, basketball and whatever else comes second', says J.R. Smith about daughter

J.R. Smith shares emotional photo of daughter's milestone

J.R. Smith and wife welcome baby girl, born 5 months early

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.