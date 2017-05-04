Kids locked in car with loaded gun

A mom is facing charges after allegedly leaving her two young children in a locked car with a loaded gun.

North Canton police say Shawnyce Little, 23, was in a job interview Wednesday when people saw the two crying toddlers in the car parked in the 100 block of East Maple Street.

Concerned citizens called police.

Officers were just about to break into the car, when Little returned. Officers say the gun was found in the diaper bag, which was between the children in the back seat.

Little is charged with endangering children and improperly handling firearms and is being held on a $52,000 bond.

Her children are now with Child Protective Services.

