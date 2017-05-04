Cleveland woman tries to blame slurred speech on pierced tongue

A Cleveland woman tried to blame her slurred speech on her recently pierced tongue, the Solon Police would charge her for drunken driving.

Around 1 a.m. on May 3, 30-year-old Essence Hatcher was stopped because of a suspended driver's license. Police said an officer observed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and observed marijuana near the gear shift of the car.

Hatcher's speech was slurred, she attributed to her recently pierced tongue. When she exited the vehicle the investigators noticed her eyes were red and glassy and there were was an odor of alcoholic beverage.

Solon Police said field sobriety tests also indicated impairment and she was arrested and taken to jail where she submitted to a breath test with a result of .116.

Hatcher was charged with the following:

OVI

Prohibited BAC

Driving under suspension

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

