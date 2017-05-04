Akron man arrested for armed robbery of a Food Mart

The Akron police arrested a man accused of robbing a Food Mart. Detectives arrested 33-year-old Neil Edward Webster II, he was charged with aggravated robbery and booked into Summit County Jail.

Police said around 3 p.m. on April 29, Webster entered the Food Mart on the 1100 block of East Tallmadge Avenue, armed with a handgun. Webster pointed the handgun at the employee and demanded the employee empty the register.

Police said the employee opened the register and handed Webster money. Webster fled the scene.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.