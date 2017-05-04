Want to be a movie star? Teens needed for Matthew McConaughey film

While filming movie in CLE, McConaughey meets deputies in Lorain County (Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Department Facebook)

Calling all "wannabe" Hollywood film actors! The production company for a Matthew McConaughey movie that is being filmed locally is looking for teens to be featured in the film "White Boy Rick."

The scene would be filmed in the Cleveland area.

The movie has been filming around several locations throughout northeast Ohio recently, including in downtown Cleveland and in Lakewood.

Production is looking for the following:

White male

At least 14-15-years-old

This role works Friday May 12 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Anybody interested should submit a photo, with their height, weight, hair and eye color, and date of birth to wbrcasting.midwest@gmail.com and wbrcasting.midwest.assistant@gmail.com.

People who send applications should include parental contact information, this is a paid position.

The film stars McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern, and others. "White Boy Rick" is about Richard Wershe, Jr. a 14-year-old boy turned law enforcement informant. He then became a major drug dealer. McConaughey is believed to play Wershe, Jr.'s father.

