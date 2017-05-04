Dave Joyce explains why he does not support the AHCA

Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce voted no on the American Health Care Act. The AHCA bill passed through the house on Thursday.

Joyce explained on Facebook why he voted no:

Here is why I could not support the AHCA and voted no today.

The AHCA does not do enough to bring down the cost of healthcare delivery. The idea that premiums could potentially skyrocket for people with pre-existing conditions and increase 3 to 5 times for people nearing retirement is something I find unacceptable.

Another take away is how this bill would adversely affect the progress we have made to combat our opioid crisis. Our state leads the nation in opioid deaths. This bill threatens our essential health care benefits, including opioid addiction treatment.

These issues are not amenable to a quick fix. We need to take the time necessary to hold hearings and work together on a step by step basis to develop a long term solution that works for everyone.

I will always keep an open mind on working to repeal the federal government-controlled healthcare system and replace it with a patient centered bill that has real reforms and makes health care more accessible and affordable to all Ohio families.

