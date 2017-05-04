Chagrin Falls High School evacuation spurred by picture of bomb with date

A threat on a bathroom stall ultimately led to an evacuation Thursday at Chagrin Falls High School.

Authorities said the threat was an image of a bomb with Thursday's date.

Authorities added social media played a role in spreading misinformation throughout the afternoon.

There is no current threat.

There will be school tomorrow.

The school released a statement following the evacuation:

This afternoon, a bomb threat was found at the campus of Chagrin Falls High School. We are in the process of evaluating all students in extracurricular activities to St. Joan's. They can be picked up there. Police are currently sweeping the building out of precaution. We will update you with more information when we have it.

