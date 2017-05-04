Lonzo Ball's new sneaker starts at $495

Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's 1st signature shoe the ZO2 Prime.The former UCLA Bruin is projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft in June.

According the Big Baller Brand website the sneaker starting price is $495. The 6'6", 190 lb. guard averaged 14.6 points a game, 7.6 assists and shot 55 percent from the field in college.

The website is also selling slides.

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

