Lonzo Ball's new sneaker starts at $495 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lonzo Ball's new sneaker starts at $495

Lonzo Ball (Source AP Images) Lonzo Ball (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's 1st signature shoe the ZO2 Prime.The former UCLA Bruin is projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft in June.

According the Big Baller Brand website the sneaker starting price is $495. The 6'6", 190 lb. guard averaged 14.6 points a game, 7.6 assists and shot 55 percent from the field in college.

The website is also selling slides.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly