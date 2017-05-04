100 pre-existing conditions possibly lost under AHCA, according - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

100 pre-existing conditions possibly lost under AHCA, according to Ohio senator

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
(Source: Wikipedia Commons) (Source: Wikipedia Commons)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. They won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago.

Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce (R) voted no on the American Health Care Act. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) listed on Twitter 100 pre-existing conditions that he said will be lost under the AHCA. 

