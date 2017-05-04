100 pre-existing conditions possibly lost under AHCA, according to Ohio senator

Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. They won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago.

Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce (R) voted no on the American Health Care Act. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) listed on Twitter 100 pre-existing conditions that he said will be lost under the AHCA.

If you have a pre-existing condition, you might be charged a lot more for your health insurance under the House Republican healthcare plan. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

So what is a pre-existing condition? Let's put it like this - you may pay more for healthcare under their plan if you've been affected by: — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

AIDS/HIV, acid reflux, acne, ADD, addiction, Alzheimer's/dementia, anemia, aneurysm, angioplasty... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...anorexia, anxiety, arrhythmia, arthritis, asthma, atrial fibrillation, autism, bariatric surgery, basal cell carcinoma... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...bipolar disorder, blood clot, breast cancer, bulimia, bypass surgery, celiac disease, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral embolism... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...cerebral palsy, cerebral thrombosis, cervical cancer, colon cancer, colon polyps, congestive heart failure, COPD, Crohn's disease... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...cystic fibrosis, DMD, depression, diabetes, disabilities, Down syndrome, eating disorder, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, glaucoma... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

…gout, heart disease, heart murmur, heartburn, hemophilia, hepatitis C, herpes, high cholesterol, hypertension, hysterectomy... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...kidney disease, kidney stones, kidney transplant, leukemia, lung cancer, lupus, lymphoma, mental health issues, migraines, MS... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...muscular dystrophy, narcolepsy, nasal polyps, obesity, OCD, organ transplant, osteoporosis, pacemaker, panic disorder, paralysis... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...paraplegia, Parkinson's disease, pregnancy, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seasonal affective disorder, seizures... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...sickle cell disease, skin cancer, sleep apnea, sleep disorders, stent, stroke, thyroid issues, tooth disease, tuberculosis... — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

...and ulcers. To name a few. And chances are, you or someone you know has dealt with something (or multiple things) on this list. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017

