Romona's Kids: Amazing tiny town built by kindergartners in Lakewood

There's an amazing tiny town built by kindergartners at Lakewood Catholic Academy.

The students first learned what kind of building goes into a city -- hospitals, apartments, museums, etc. Their teacher worked in lessons in math, social studies, and literature.

The kids even used recycled materials in the project like boxes and Pringles cans.

The kids say they were happy they all got to work together on the project.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.