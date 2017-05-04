2nd person arrested in connection with Stark County burglary

A second person has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Stark County.

The incident happened May 3 on the 2500 block of Cathy Drive NE in Plain Township.

Witnesses told police the offenders brandished a firearm before fleeing the scene in a box truck.

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle. Police say Raejon Williams, 19, fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated burglary and obstruction of official business.

Ja'lon Kirkland, 19, was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody without incident at his Canton home, and has been booked into the Stark County Jail.

