Lakewood confections company takes 'Star Wars' day seriously

As many of you may now know, May 4 has become an unofficial "Star Wars" holiday.

(As in, May the 4th be with you.)

According to Lakewood Patch, Cassandra Fear of Fear's Confections doesn't mess around when it comes to celebrating this stellar day.

Patch reports she made chocolate R2D2s, Millennium Falcons, Death Stars, and more.

