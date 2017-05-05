Man fatally hit by train while talking on cellphone

Lorain police are investigating a fatal accident involving a freight train and a man that was talking on his cellphone.

Police said officers responded to the railroad tracks near the intersection of West 17th Street and Utica Avenue in Lorain Thursday night at approximately 6 p.m.

The police investigation on the Norfolk Southern Corporation tracks revealed that the 29-year-old Lorain resident was on his cellphone while walking on the tracks.

The train's engineer sounded the horn and started breaking to avoid the pedestrian, but the man did not react in time.

The man's identity has not yet been released. His body was taken to the county morgue for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

