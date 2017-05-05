I-77 south reopened after multi-vehicle crash

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 southbound near I-480 in Independence at approximately 7 a.m.

ACCIDENT CLOSURE: I-77 SB before I-480. Slowing from Harvard Rd @Cleveland19News pic.twitter.com/aFvy2G1cvC — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) May 5, 2017

Police say two people were injured in the crash. Traffic was detoured at Route 21. Travel reopened just before 9 a.m.

Periods of heavy rain fell through northeast Ohio overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. The rain, along with poor visibility, contributed to hazardous driving conditions in the area.

