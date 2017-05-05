Local residents on flood watch as rain continues in NE Ohio

Heavy rain moved through northeast Ohio Friday morning, and scattered showers are expected to continue for the majority of the weekend.

As of 9 a.m., a flood warning was in effect for Sandusky. A flood watch was issued for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, and Seneca.

Earlier Friday morning, there were no significant rivers that were at risk of overflowing and flooding, but those conditions may change as the rain continues.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offered several tips for residents in flood-prone areas:

Don't drive through high-standing water

Use caution if camping

Don't walk, swim, or play in flood water

