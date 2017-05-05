Akron police looking for 2 women who threw urine at a store clerk (video)

Akron Police are looking for two women who threw a bottle of urine at a store clerk.

According to police, the incident took place at the Odd Corner store located in the 300 block of East Exchange Street at approximately 7 p.m. on April 11.

The women threw the urine at the store clerk and then ran out of the store while recording everything on a cellphone, according to officials.

Police are looking for two black females that are believed to be between 20 and 25-years-old.

If anybody has information on the incident, contact the Akron Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.