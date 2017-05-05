Akron police looking for 2 women who threw urine at a store cler - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron police looking for 2 women who threw urine at a store clerk (video)

Posted by Chris Anderson
Connect
(Source: Akron Police Department) (Source: Akron Police Department)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron Police are looking for two women who threw a bottle of urine at a store clerk.

According to police, the incident took place at the Odd Corner store located in the 300 block of East Exchange Street at approximately 7 p.m. on April 11.

The women threw the urine at the store clerk and then ran out of the store while recording everything on a cellphone, according to officials.

Police are looking for two black females that are believed to be between 20 and 25-years-old.

If anybody has information on the incident, contact the Akron Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly