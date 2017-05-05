9 best places to get a margarita in Cleveland for Cinco de Mayo

Clevelanders don't have to travel south of the border to get the infamous tequila, triple sec and lime drink to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The following list is ordered by the highest ratings by Yelp users in Northeast Ohio.

1. Momocho

Momocho has an extensive list of tequilas and varieties of margaritas. One Yelp! user said the restaurant at 1835 Fulton Ave. has the best cucumber margarita.

2. El Torito Taqueria Bar

This Lakewood eatery at 1572 West 117th Street not only serves margaritas and Mexican food, but dishes from South America as well. On Yelp! reviewer said the best margarita to try is the jalapeno one. They offer a 32 ounce "Monster Margarita" for $15.99 and a drink that's served in a real pineapple.

3. El Carnicero

Chef Eric Williams opened El Carnicero after owning Momocho (see No. 1 on the list) for years. Happy Hour is 4 to 7 p.m. at the bar located at 16918 Detroit Ave. There are several unusual margaritas to order including red bell pepper, hibiscus flower and spicy mango.

4. Barrio

There are several Barrio locations, but the Tremont location at 806 Litearary Road is No. 4 on the list. Happy Hour is 4 to 7 p.m. Barrio has its traditional margarita made with El Jimador Reposado and 100 percetn Blue Agave Tequila. It also offers the following flavors: strawberry, peach, mango, jalapeno, pear, cilantro, pomegranate and blood orange.

5. Villa Y Zapata

Happy Hour is 4 to 7 p.m. with half price margaritas at the restaurant on Madison Avenue. Yelp! reviewers said the margaritas at Villa Y Zapata are strong and not made from a pre-made mix.

6. Johnny Mango World Cafe & Bar

Fresh fruit is used in many of the margaritas offered at Johnny Mango. The restaurant is located at 3120 Bridge Ave. and Happy Hour is 4 to 7 p.m. Margaritas come in 10 different flavors: mango-lime, peach, pineapple, strawberry, raspberry, pom, mint-mango, grapefruit, jalapeno-cilantro and cucumber.

7. Cozumel

The location at 555 Brecksville Road sells margaritas with Grand Marnier and tequila (both frozen or on the rocks) in medium, jumbo, pitcher and half pitcher sizes. Cozumel offers strawberry, raspberry, mango, pina colada, peach, watermelon and guava flavors. Happy Hour is 2 to 6 p.m.

8. Tres Potrillos

Tres Potrillos at 25765 Chagrin Blvd. has a drink called the octopus margarita -- it's sangria mixed with a frozen lime marg. It also offers a jumbo frozen margarita with an upside down Coronata inside of it. Happy Hour is 2 to 6:30 p.m.

9. El Jalapeno's

The restaurant at 1313 West 117th Street has two margarita size options: 17 ounces or a 42 ounce monster. The drinks can be ordered frozen or on the rocks and come in a few different flavors.

