Cleveland leaders examining new methods for youth football

Youth athletes and concussions have been in news headlines for months, but now the Diocese of Cleveland CYO Athletic Advisory Committee's Football Task Group is the latest group to examine the future of youth football.

Leaders with CYO Athletic Advisory Committee tell Cleveland 19 football participation has been on the decline for the last five years due to safety concerns, that's why the task force is examining new trends when it comes to the sport.

A survey was sent out to parents and coaches and right now the task committee is reviewing these surveys. The survey mentions a transition between flag football and 11 man tackle football. That transition team would include a 7 on 7 team, no special teams and a shortened playing field.

