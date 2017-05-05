Did Lavar Ball steal an OSU coach's logo for the Big Baller Brand sneaker?

Lavar Ball with his son Lonzo (Source AP Images)

Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith posted on Twitter that Big Baller Brand stole his logo for a new sneaker.

It's not better when you jack a logo designed by a football coach!!! ???? https://t.co/n9grDNC4XV — Zach Smith #Zone6 (@CoachZachSmith) May 5, 2017

Here are the two logos next to each other.

Who wore it better? Lonzo Ball or @CoachZachSmith? pic.twitter.com/CpZyZuXusN — Brandon Castel (@BCastOhio) May 5, 2017

Coach Smith has been retweeting people on Twitter who have been saying the Ball logo and the Smith logo are similar.

If your gonna copy, you gotta go after the best ?? https://t.co/X72qIRWlgq — HG?? (@hunter_genco99) May 5, 2017

Smith joked on Twitter, he is going to start his own design firm, logos for any "big time" athlete for a small fee.



Gonna start my own design firm... logos for any "big time" athlete for a small fee. #Zone6 — Zach Smith #Zone6 (@CoachZachSmith) May 5, 2017

In his Twitter bio, Smith wrote he is the Designer of Lorenzo Ball's logo.

Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's 1st signature shoe the ZO2 Prime.The former UCLA Bruin is projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft in June.

According the Big Baller Brand website the sneaker starting price is $495. The 6'6", 190 lb. guard averaged 14.6 points a game, 7.6 assists and shot 55 percent from the field in college.

The website is also selling slides.

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

