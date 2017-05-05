Did Lavar Ball steal an OSU coach's logo for the Big Baller Bran - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Did Lavar Ball steal an OSU coach's logo for the Big Baller Brand sneaker?

Lavar Ball with his son Lonzo (Source AP Images) Lavar Ball with his son Lonzo (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith posted on Twitter that Big Baller Brand stole his logo for a new sneaker.

Here are the two logos next to each other.

Coach Smith has been retweeting people on Twitter who have been saying the Ball logo and the Smith logo are similar.

Smith joked on Twitter, he is going to start his own design firm, logos for any "big time" athlete for a small fee.
 

In his Twitter bio, Smith wrote he is the Designer of Lorenzo Ball's logo.

Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's 1st signature shoe the ZO2 Prime.The former UCLA Bruin is projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft in June.

According the Big Baller Brand website the sneaker starting price is $495. The 6'6", 190 lb. guard averaged 14.6 points a game, 7.6 assists and shot 55 percent from the field in college.

The website is also selling slides.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly