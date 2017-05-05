The wait is over! Cedar Point opens this weekend

It feels like it has been way too long since Cedar Point closed for the 2016 season, but the wait is finally over! Cedar Point reopens for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 6, with more thrills, new food, and more this year.

The biggest additions to Cedar Point this year are the changes that were made to the resort's waterpark. The park was renamed Cedar Point Shores and features four new water attractions. One of the new slides, Point Plummet, is a six-story slide where riders drop out of a capsule and straight into a winding ride. There are also more kid-friendly water attractions at Cedar Point Shores. The water park is scheduled to open on May 27.

Extra rooms were added to the Express Hotel during renovations. The hotel also has a new courtyard and splash area, all located within close proximity to the main parks.

Cedar Point park visitors will see several new food options once inside, including a new Melt Bar & Grilled, a Famous Dave's BBQ Shack, and more.

Guests will now have the option to buy a Two Day, Any Day ticket, which allows the visitor to visit either Cedar Point or Cedar Point Shores on any two days during the season.

In addition to the park's newest features, the Brew Kettle brewery launched a new signature beer for Cedar Point. Shandy Shores, a blood orange shandy-style beer, is Cedar Point's sixth signature brew created specially for Cedar Point.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.