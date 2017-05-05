Elyria police looking for 3rd suspect involved in the death of a woman found in a ditch

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of 29-year-old Naomi Caulfield. A third suspect remains on the loose.

Investigators are looking for Christopher L. Williams, he is wanted for reckless homicide.

Caulfield's body was found on Old Fowl Road on April 12 by a woman walking her dog.

Anthony Barker, 24, and 26-year-old Gregory Ralston are charged with reckless homicide.

Police say before her death Caulfield was doing drugs at Barker's home at 170 Raleigh Drive. After taking the drugs, she showed signs of an overdose and became unconscious.

Police say that's when Barker and Ralson put Caulfield into the backseat of a Ford Escape and drove her to Old Fowl Road where they dumped her body in a ditch near the tree line.

Both suspects tell police she was unconscious, but still breathing and had a pulse.

Police say they made no effort to get her medical treatment or report her whereabouts to police.

After leaving her, the suspects noticed some of her clothes were still in the vehicle so they got rid of them.

Barker and Ralston are now locked up at the Lorain County Jail.

They'll be back in court on April 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-323-3302.



