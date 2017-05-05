Is LeBron unstoppable the way he is shooting the three ball?

LeBron James is shooting 48 percent from three through six games in the playoffs (AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been lights out this postseason from behind the arc. James is shooting 48 percent from three in the 2017 playoffs.

Statistically this is the best he has shot from outside in his career. On Friday morning Cleveland 19 Sports Anchor Tony Zarrella asked LeBron is the most complete his game has ever been.

"I always try to keep the defense off-balance, working on different ways I can exploit defenses," James said.

Lebron shooting his j like a drill,like Ibaka isn't even there.Lined up the seams. I'm calling game 3 Fri 7 @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/prX6RkGoef — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) May 4, 2017

So far in the series vs. Toronto James is 6-11 from downtown. He is also averaging 34 points a game in the playoffs, that leads all players who are still in the postseason.

"He's always been unstoppable, but now that he's hitting 3's, he's really unstoppable," Cavs Forward Tristan Thompson said.

James is shooting better from three than these NBA All-Stars:

Steph Curry (43 percent)

Klay Thompson (40 percent)

Gordon Hayward (40 percent)

John Wall (35 percent)

Kevin Durant (35 percent)

During Wednesday's win vs. Toronto James passed Kareem with a 3-point field goal for the number 2 spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

Currently the Cavs have a 2-0 lead against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Here is how the rest of the schedule plays out.

Game 3 Friday May 5, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 Sunday May 7, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 Tuesday May 9 (if necessary)

Game 6 Thursday May 11 (if necessary)

Game 7 Sunday May 14 (if necessary)

