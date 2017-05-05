Humane society recreates Cavs pregame with pups named after players (video)

The Geauga County Humane Society shared an adorable video introduction for the Cleveland Cavaliers! But they are not who you'd expect.

The shelter is "all an" during the NBA Playoffs and named a litter of puppies after members of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The mixed-breed pups are all just over 2-months-old and are they are all available for adoption at the animal shelter.

(Photos courtesy of the Geauga County Humane Society)

The animal shelter is located at 15463 Chillicothe Road in Novelty.

Click here for a full list of adoptable dogs from the Geauga County Humane Society.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.