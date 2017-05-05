Patrol: Inmate dies after allegedly attacked by other inmate

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says it's investigating the death of an inmate after he was allegedly attacked by another inmate at an Ohio prison.

A patrol report says Melvin Green sustained serious injuries to the head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 97 miles southwest of Cincinnati. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Pike Community Hospital.

The patrol reports that the death is being considered a homicide. The name of Green's alleged assailant has not yet been released.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Green was incarcerated in 2005 and was serving an 8-year sentence with a 6-year gun specification for aggravated robbery and vandalism in Hamilton County and vandalism in Warren County.

