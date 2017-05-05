'Cru Uncorked': New fine dining location set to open in Moreland Hills

We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.

Owners of the new restaurant say guests can expect "exquisite" meals and "unsurpassed formal service." The menu, built by Chef John Stropki, boasts seasonal flavors that put a New World twist on Old World culinary favorites. But prices are steep. Appetizers and salads will run you $10-20 each. Entrees, range from a $26 Roasted Jerusalem Artichoke to a $55 Striped Sea Bass and Halibut. And desserts are $10-12.

Guests will be able to choose from more than 200 wines housed in a 6,000 bottle cellar.

The rest of the luxurious interior is French chateau-inspired, with four themed dining areas, a private banquet room, period antiques and vineyard-inspired artwork.

The restaurant, located at the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Route 91 in Moreland Hills, is scheduled for a grand opening on May 16.

