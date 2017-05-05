DONATE HERE: Rescued horse gives birth to colt

Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian.

Cillian was born on March 29. Nevra was already pregnant when she was rescued from a situation of neglect almost a year ago.

For months, workers went above and beyond to give Nevra top notch medical and day to day care and ensure Cillian was born happy and healthy.

You can help us support Cillian, Nevra, and the Rescue Village Barn Program by making a donation

Rescue Village is the only humane society in Northeast Ohio with a barn program and they operate 100% on contributions from the community.

