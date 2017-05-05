Uber driver accused of sexual assault back court

The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger was back in court Friday.

Brandon Franklin, 33, was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a female passenger after he dropped her off at home on March 25.

Franklin plead not guilty and bond was continued at $50,000.

He'll be back in court on May 18.

