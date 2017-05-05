Akron man pleads guilty to shooting girlfriend multiple times

A 26-year-old Akron man pled guilty in court Friday afternoon to shooting his girlfriend multiple times.

Jamarian Williams, 26, shot Bianca Haskell in August of 2016. Haskell was on the front porch of her home when she was shot.

She survived the shooting.

The couple's three young children, ages 4,3 and a newborn, were inside the home, but were not injured.

After the shooting, Williams led Akron police on a short vehicle chase and tossed the gun out of the vehicle's window.

Prosecutors say the gun used in the shooting was stolen.

Williams was on probation when he shot Haskell.

On Friday, he pled guilty to attempted murder, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with a police officer, receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, endangering children, felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.

Williams will be sentenced on June 9.

