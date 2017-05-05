Little girl shows friends her new foot, their reaction 'priceles - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Little girl shows friends her new foot, their reaction 'priceless'

(Source: BBC Midlands Today Facebook) (Source: BBC Midlands Today Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A seven-year-old from the UK was filmed showing her friends on the playground her new blade.

Anu was received with great big smiles and lots of hugs. Her pals had never seen a prosthetic leg before and they were very excited to see her when she showed up.

Anu had her leg amputated when she was just a baby. 

