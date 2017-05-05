Little girl shows friends her new foot, their reaction 'priceless'

A seven-year-old from the UK was filmed showing her friends on the playground her new blade.

The best news story today is this little girl called Anu showing her friends her new foot. Watch. pic.twitter.com/9bzxJv8Z81 — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) May 4, 2017

Anu was received with great big smiles and lots of hugs. Her pals had never seen a prosthetic leg before and they were very excited to see her when she showed up.

Anu had her leg amputated when she was just a baby.

