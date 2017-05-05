Police searching for man who robbed bank in sunglasses - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police searching for man who robbed bank in sunglasses

Euclid police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.

It happened at the Chase Bank at 22818 Lake Shore Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man walked up to the bank teller, handing her a note.  

The man then grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and took off on foot. 

The man is believed to be in his 30’s. He had a mustache, beard, brown hat and a  blue jacket.

No weapon was ever shown. 

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

