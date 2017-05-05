Euclid police looking for man accused of robbing a Chase Bank

The Euclid police department is looking for the man accused of robbing a Chase Bank on Friday. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 22800 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. The man in the photos handed the teller a robbery note and no weapon was brandished.

The suspect left an unknown direction. No one inside the bank was injured.

Euclid police said the man is believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-289-8505.

