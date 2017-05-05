Stark County memorial service honors fallen officers and K-9s

Next week is Police Memorial Week and many local departments are kicking it off by remembering their brothers, sisters, and K-9s who died in the line of duty.

They came from all over Stark County to remember their fallen brothers, sisters and K-9s in blue. Standing in the pouring rain, they took a moment to reflect on all of these who died serving in the line of duty.

Officers stood tall as the names were called and roses placed at the memorial with a salute. All of their names are listed, 16 total.

New this year to the ceremony is this K-9 memorial to remember K-9s Luko and Jethro, both police dogs who were killed on the job.

"We train them to do what they do for us and we train them to not be afraid of certain things that we may be afraid of. And because they're doing for us, I felt that we owe them the honor and respect of something like this, like a monument," Eric Stanbro, with the Canton Police Department.

The K-9 memorial cost just more than $20,000 to build and police still need donations to complete it. For $60 residents can have two lines engraved on one of these bricks. Some people are putting the names of the fallen officers and K-9s. They've sold about 100 bricks and are trying to sell at least 300 more.

Stanbro says this entire area is meant to honor those who served.

"There's benches. You can come read the names that are on the walls, you can come check out the monument. It's nice and quiet over here and you can come reflect," said Stanbro.

