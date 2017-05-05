Rain impacting local landscapers

This soggy weather is having an impact on some local businesses, especially landscapers.

The owner of Wilson's Lawn Care, Bob Zook, said spring is normally his busiest season, but this week his crews haven't been able to do anything.

"Our guys are usually standing right over the drive wheels, so when it's real wet, the ground is really soft," said Zook.

It's been a wacky weather year in northeast Ohio. Zook said with the unseasonably warm winter, they only had a few days of solid work. And now with this wet spring, it's not that business doesn't exist, but rather they just can't get to it.

Zook said each week they only do about 130 jobs, this week they were only able to do about 30.

"Pretty much that's all we had this week was (Wednesday)," said Zook.

Without much work to do outside, Zook and his staff is doing what can be done inside. He sent an email to his customers to warn them about the slow down.

"Customers are very patient. And they agree with us that they don't want to get on our lawns and do damage. So luckily their patient enough to let us wait," said Zook.

Zook is hoping that to have all his crews back out by next Thursday.

