Man hospitalized with gunshot wound to the head

A man was shot in the head in Cleveland on Friday.

The 38-year-old was taken to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to the left side of the head. Officials say he's in serious condition.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Ansel Road, near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and East 105th.

