Cleveland Division of Fire adds 35 new firefighters

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson swore in 35 fire cadets Friday. Officials say the new firefighters will help increase critical services to Cleveland neighborhoods and improve response times.

The cadet class has completed 18 weeks of rigorous training to reach graduation.

The cadets' comprehensive training program included:

Fire behavior

Hands-on training with tools and equipment firefighters use daily

All aspects of on-scene fire operations

Building construction

Hazardous materials operations

Apparatus operation and maintenance

Rescue techniques

180 hours in emergency medical care, certifying the recruits as EMTs

The Division of Fire budget has increased by $2.8 million, with an additional fire company, support personnel, safety equipment and a records system update.

For more information on the Cleveland Division of Fire and the mayor's budget, visit www.city.cleveland.oh.us

