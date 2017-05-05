Combi USA recalls stroller, car seat combos - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Combi USA recalls stroller, car seat combos

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Combi USA has recalled stroller and car seat combos because of a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the car seat can disengage from the stroller's frame, posing a fall hazard to infants.

To learn more, click or tap here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly