Well water's smell, discoloration forcing Lake County family to move

Good water is essential for good health and clean clothes, and, well, a Madison Township family finds it can't use the water from the well at their home.

There's an old saying, "All's well that ends well." Well, the well at this Lake County home doesn't quite meet that description.

Sam Purkey is disgruntled with his family's water supply. He's lived there for more than four years, and the water there has been great until about three months ago.

"It's not fit to use and it's ruining everything it touches," Purkey said.

Beyond the smell, it does damage to appliances and has discolored the family's dishes. The toilet's water is also discolored.

He says they don't cook with the water -- only a little dark clothes laundry. Purkey said his family has been drinking bottled water.

They plan on moving in a few weeks.

He says his family has done home tests and chloroform levels have been very high. Their 14-year-old dog Blonde may have gotten sick, and Purkey said she's really taken a down turn in the past few months.

Purkey said the nearest city water hookup is 3/4 a mile away in either direction.

