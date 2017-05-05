Cavs now 1 win away from Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, as well as their second straight sweep this postseason.

Cleveland defeated Toronto 115-94 on Friday to take a 3-0 series lead.

Though the Raptors were up 52-49 at half in front of their home crowd, the Cavs were simply too much for them -- thanks, in part, to sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

The Raptors will try to extend their season in Game 4 Sunday. Tip is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Cavs on verge of another sweep. pic.twitter.com/PjvqTfwfRO — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) May 6, 2017

