Traffic Alert: Water main break in Parma

Crews are working to repair the leak. (Source: WOIO)

According to the Cleveland Water Department, there is a 12-inch water main break on Snow Road in Parma.

Snow Road is closed between West 33rd Street and State Road. Drivers will need to find an alternative route.

According to the water department, crews are on scene working to locate the leak and turn it off so they can begin making repairs.

The road will be closed until the repairs can be made.

