Rally for Seymour Ave. survivors on four year anniversary

A rally to commemorate the anniversary of their escape is set for Saturday afternoon. (Source: WOIO)

Saturday, May 6th marks the four year anniversary of the escape of the three girls who were held hostage in Ariel Castro's Seymour Avenue home.

A rally has been planned to mark the anniversary at 5 pm, in front of where the house used to stand at 2207 Seymour Ave. According to organizers, several people are slated to speak, including survivor Michelle Knight.

Three girls; Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus were held captive for over a decade until Amanda was able to escape and call police.

Michelle went missing in 2002 when she was 21. Amanda was reported missing at the age of 16 in 2003, and Gina was 12 when she disappeared in 2004.

Castro was arrested on the day the girl escaped. He pleaded guilty to nearly 1,000 counts and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. After one month in prison, he committed suicide. The home was later demolished.

The women have since published books, and have appeared on dozens of talk shows to share their story.

